How to consume the news without drowning in it on Thursday's Access Utah

We hear from many these days who say “the news is depressing” or “the news just makes me mad.” Today we’re going to talk about how news consumption can affect our mental health. We’ll explore how to vet the news and how to find trustworthy news sources. There’s a growing divide in what we collectively accept as facts. What do we do about that? How do we combat misinformation?

Our guests are Candi Carter Olson and Matthew LaPlante, Associate Professors of Journalism and Communication at Utah State University.

You can find the links we discussed here:

https://www.allsides.com/unbiased-balanced-news

https://www.adfontesmedia.com/

https://www.npr.org/2016/12/11/505154631/a-finders-guide-to-facts?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social

https://lakeland.libguides.com/c.php?g=696342&p=5309560

https://www.poynter.org/mediawise/

https://www.poynter.org/ifcn-covid-19-misinformation/

https://www.poynter.org/coronavirusfactsalliance/



