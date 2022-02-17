© 2022 Utah Public Radio
How to consume the news without drowning in it on Thursday's Access Utah

Published February 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST
We hear from many these days who say “the news is depressing” or “the news just makes me mad.” Today we’re going to talk about how news consumption can affect our mental health. We’ll explore how to vet the news and how to find trustworthy news sources. There’s a growing divide in what we collectively accept as facts. What do we do about that? How do we combat misinformation?

Our guests are Candi Carter Olson and Matthew LaPlante, Associate Professors of Journalism and Communication at Utah State University.

You can find the links we discussed here:

https://www.allsides.com/unbiased-balanced-news

https://www.adfontesmedia.com/

https://www.npr.org/2016/12/11/505154631/a-finders-guide-to-facts?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social

https://lakeland.libguides.com/c.php?g=696342&p=5309560

https://www.poynter.org/mediawise/

https://www.poynter.org/ifcn-covid-19-misinformation/

https://www.poynter.org/coronavirusfactsalliance/
 

Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
