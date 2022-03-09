Women in politics on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’re talking about women in politics. Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson has said, “We need more women leaders in government, business, and our communities, but we don’t need them simply as experts on women’s issues. We need them because their voices are necessary to improve our state, our country, and our world.”

In the first half, we’ll ask Lt. Governor Henderson about the challenges women face in running for office, her own experiences in politics and advice she gives to women and girls. In the second half, our guests will be Yándary Chatwin and Nina Barnes, hosts of the “Real Women Run” podcast , which highlights Utah women serving in municipal and county government.