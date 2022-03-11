© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Remembering writer Bernard DeVoto on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published March 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST
A black-and-white photo of Bernard DeVoto, wearing a suit and tie and looking off away from the camera.
bachilleratocinefilo.blogspot.com

Bernard DeVoto was the first Pulitzer Prize winner from Utah. DeVoto was a prominent writer on many issues, from the American West to Mark Twain to conservation of the natural environment. Wallace Stegner called him “Utah’s most prominent writer,” yet he is largely forgotten in Utah and in his hometown of Ogden.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of his birth, and a Bernard DeVoto Commemoration Committee has been formed to “raise public awareness of the enormous contributions DeVoto has made to American letters, to the conservation of western lands and resources, and to the history of the American West.”

Today we’ll discuss the life and works of Bernard DeVoto, with David Rich Lewis, Utah State University Emeritus Professor of History; and Russell Burrows, Associate Professor of English at Weber State University, specializing in American Literature.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
