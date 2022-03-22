© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Disorder: Hard Times in the Twenty-First Century' With Helen Thompson on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published March 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT
9780198864981.jpg
Oxford University Press

Amidst an ongoing pandemic, supply chain failures, rising energy prices, political turmoil, global power shifts, and climate change, it’s perhaps an understatement to say the world is in disarray. In her book, Disorder: Hard Times in the Twenty-First Century, Cambridge Professor of Political Economy Helen Thompson analyzes the intersecting energy, financial, and democratic crises facing our world today and reveals the disruptions that have led us to this turbulent point.

Helen Thompson is Professor of Political Economy at Cambridge University. She is the author of Oil and the western economic crisis (2017); China and the mortgaging of America (2010); and Might, right, prosperity and consent: representative democracy and the international economy (2008). Helen was a regular contributor to the podcast Talking Politics and has written articles for the London Review of Books, The New York Times, and The Financial Times.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
