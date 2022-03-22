'Disorder: Hard Times in the Twenty-First Century' With Helen Thompson on Tuesday's Access Utah

Amidst an ongoing pandemic, supply chain failures, rising energy prices, political turmoil, global power shifts, and climate change, it’s perhaps an understatement to say the world is in disarray. In her book, Disorder: Hard Times in the Twenty-First Century, Cambridge Professor of Political Economy Helen Thompson analyzes the intersecting energy, financial, and democratic crises facing our world today and reveals the disruptions that have led us to this turbulent point.

Helen Thompson is Professor of Political Economy at Cambridge University. She is the author of Oil and the western economic crisis (2017); China and the mortgaging of America (2010); and Might, right, prosperity and consent: representative democracy and the international economy (2008). Helen was a regular contributor to the podcast Talking Politics and has written articles for the London Review of Books, The New York Times, and The Financial Times.

