Access Utah

Member Drive Folklore Special with Lynne McNeill on Thursday's Access Utah

Published March 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT
Lynne McNeill

It’s another special Member Drive edition of the program and our guest is folklorist Lynne McNeill. Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor at Utah State University and Chair of the Folklore Program, as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies. We’ll talk about the Kevin Bacon number among other things.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
