Member Drive Folklore Special with Lynne McNeill on Thursday's Access Utah

It’s another special Member Drive edition of the program and our guest is folklorist Lynne McNeill. Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor at Utah State University and Chair of the Folklore Program, as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies. We’ll talk about the Kevin Bacon number among other things.