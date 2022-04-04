© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The Debate of House Bill 11 on Monday's Access Utah

Published April 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT
There is a a debate ongoing nationally as to whether transgender women should be allowed to participate in women’s sports. That debate has arrived in Utah. In the recent legislative session, HB 11 passed. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, bans transgender individuals from participating in girl’s high school sports. Governor Spencer Cox vetoed the bill. The legislature then convened in special session to override the governor’s veto. Rep. Birkeland, Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, a cosponsor of HB 11; and Olivia Jaramillo Director for Public Outreach at Equality Utah and member of the Equality Utah Transgender Advisory Council, will join us on the program today.

Access Utah Rep. Kera BirkelandRep. Cheryl ActonOlivia JaramilloHB 11transgender issues
