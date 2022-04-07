© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Dangerous Love' with Chad Ford on Thursday's Access Utah

Published April 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT
chadford.png
dangerouslovebook.com

Chad Ford says his book “Dangerous Love,” is “about everything I’ve learned in the last 15 years working as a conflict mediator, professor and researcher trying to understand why I, and others, struggle through conflict and how to solve it. Dangerous Love explains why we struggle with conflict. How we disconnect from the people at the very time we need to be most connected to them. The predictable patterns of justification and conflict escalation that ensue. And most importantly, it gives us a path to let go of fear in the face of conflict.”

Chad Ford is associate professor of intercultural peace building and director of the David O. McKay Center for Intercultural Understanding at Brigham Young University-Hawaii. He sits on the executive committee of the Board of Trustees for PeacePlayers, an organization that uses sports to unite divided communities. Ford also works with the Arbinger Institute as a consultant on global conflict resolution initiatives. His work has frequently taken him into conflict zones around the world. He’s made nearly 50 trips to the Middle East and has worked on numerous other conflicts around the world as both a mediator and a facilitator.He spent seventeen years as a senior editor and writer at ESPN.

Chad Ford is visiting Utah State University and will present a lecture titled "Transforming Violence into Collaboration" at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, in Old Main 326. The lecture, funded by the CHaSS Tanner Talks and presented by the Global Peacebuilding Certificate program, is free and open to the public.

Tags

Access Utah Access UtahAccess Utah BooksConflict ResolutionChad Ford
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content