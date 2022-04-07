'Dangerous Love' with Chad Ford on Thursday's Access Utah

Chad Ford says his book “Dangerous Love,” is “about everything I’ve learned in the last 15 years working as a conflict mediator, professor and researcher trying to understand why I, and others, struggle through conflict and how to solve it. Dangerous Love explains why we struggle with conflict. How we disconnect from the people at the very time we need to be most connected to them. The predictable patterns of justification and conflict escalation that ensue. And most importantly, it gives us a path to let go of fear in the face of conflict.”

Chad Ford is associate professor of intercultural peace building and director of the David O. McKay Center for Intercultural Understanding at Brigham Young University-Hawaii. He sits on the executive committee of the Board of Trustees for PeacePlayers, an organization that uses sports to unite divided communities. Ford also works with the Arbinger Institute as a consultant on global conflict resolution initiatives. His work has frequently taken him into conflict zones around the world. He’s made nearly 50 trips to the Middle East and has worked on numerous other conflicts around the world as both a mediator and a facilitator.He spent seventeen years as a senior editor and writer at ESPN.

Chad Ford is visiting Utah State University and will present a lecture titled "Transforming Violence into Collaboration" at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, in Old Main 326. The lecture, funded by the CHaSS Tanner Talks and presented by the Global Peacebuilding Certificate program, is free and open to the public.