Access Utah

'War crimes in Ukraine' with David Schwendiman on Thursday's Access Utah

Published April 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT
Though it is unlikely that the threat of prosecution under international law will stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, University of Utah Adjunct Professor of Law David Schwendiman says that Putin should be held accountable and that prosecuting atrocities in Ukraine is an international obligation.

David Schwendiman served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than twenty-five years. He was an international prosecutor in the Special Department for War Crimes of the State Prosecutor’s Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Lead Prosecutor of the EU Special Investigative Task Force (SITF) overseeing the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo. He was the Chief Prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, and is currently an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
