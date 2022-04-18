© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Teaching and religious literacy' on Monday's Access Utah

Published April 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
591px-Symbols_of_Religions.JPG
Wikimedia Commons

In a religiously diverse and vibrant society such as the United States, and especially in the Mountain West where religion plays such a major role in our history and contemporary culture and politics, religious literacy becomes a key component of good citizenship. 2022 Bennion Teachers’ Workshop, presented by the USU Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, is titled “Religion and American Democracy: Literacy, Liberty, and the Public Good.”

Our guests today will include Patrick Mason, Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture at USU; and Lauren Kerby, a scholar of American religion and politics and an expert on the pedagogy of religious studies and a Visiting Fellow at the Center for Culture, Society and Religion at Princeton University.

Tags

Access Utah ReligionReligious StudiesPatrick MasonLauren KerbyBennion Teachers' Workshop
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content