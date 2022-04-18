'Teaching and religious literacy' on Monday's Access Utah

In a religiously diverse and vibrant society such as the United States, and especially in the Mountain West where religion plays such a major role in our history and contemporary culture and politics, religious literacy becomes a key component of good citizenship. 2022 Bennion Teachers’ Workshop , presented by the USU Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, is titled “Religion and American Democracy: Literacy, Liberty, and the Public Good.”

Our guests today will include Patrick Mason, Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture at USU; and Lauren Kerby, a scholar of American religion and politics and an expert on the pedagogy of religious studies and a Visiting Fellow at the Center for Culture, Society and Religion at Princeton University.