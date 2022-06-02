Revisiting 'Martita, I Remember You' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Writer Sandra Cisneros joins us for today. Her latest book Martita, I Remember You / Martita, te recuerdo is included in our UPR Community Booklist .

As a young woman, Corina leaves her Mexican family in Chicago to pursue her dream of becoming a writer in the cafes of Paris. Instead, she spends her brief time in the City of Light running out of money and lining up with other immigrants to call home from a broken pay phone. But her months of befriending panhandling artists in the subway, sleeping on crowded attic floors, and dancing the tango at underground parties are given a lasting glow by her intense friendships with Martita and Paola. Over the years the three women disperse to three continents, falling out of touch and out of mind—until a letter unearthed in a closet brings Corina’s days in Paris back with breathtaking immediacy. Told with intimacy and searing tenderness, this tribute to the life-changing power of youthful friendship is Cisneros at her vintage best.

Poet, short story writer, novelist, essayist and artist, Sandra Cisneros is the author of Bad Boys, My Wicked Wicked Ways, Loose Woman, Woman Hollering Creek and Other Stories, The House on Mango Street, Caramelo, Have You Seen Marie?, Vintage Cisneros—a compilation of her works— and Bravo, Bruno. Her books also include A House of My Own: Stories from My Life, which is illustrated with photographs, and Puro Amor in a dual-language edition translated by Liliana Valenzuela and featuring illustrations by the author. Born in Chicago in 1954, she is a citizen of both the United States and Mexico. She makes her living by her pen.