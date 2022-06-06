Defenders, bullies & victims with Diana Meter on Monday's Access Utah

What causes bullying? How can defenders reduce its frequency? Is bullying preventable?

Those are the questions being asked by USU Assistant Professor Diana Meter , who explores what factors predict when kids will stand up for each other and how we can encourage more defenders. Dr. Meter’s presentation at a USU Blue Plate Research event on June 7th is titled "Defenders, Bullies & Victims: The Social Ecology of Adolescence.”

Diana Meter is Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services at Utah State University. Dr. Meter earned her BA degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and her MS and PhD degrees in Family Studies and Human Development from the University of Arizona. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, camping, gardening, cooking, and hanging out with her husband, daughter, and cats, Sir Little John and Tiny.