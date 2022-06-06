© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Defenders, bullies & victims with Diana Meter on Monday's Access Utah

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM MDT
Diana Meter
USU.edu

What causes bullying? How can defenders reduce its frequency? Is bullying preventable?

Those are the questions being asked by USU Assistant Professor Diana Meter, who explores what factors predict when kids will stand up for each other and how we can encourage more defenders. Dr. Meter’s presentation at a USU Blue Plate Research event on June 7th is titled "Defenders, Bullies & Victims: The Social Ecology of Adolescence.”

Diana Meter is Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services at Utah State University. Dr. Meter earned her BA degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and her MS and PhD degrees in Family Studies and Human Development from the University of Arizona. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, camping, gardening, cooking, and hanging out with her husband, daughter, and cats, Sir Little John and Tiny.

The USU Blue Plate Research event will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7, 2022 at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
