The future of libraries with Sam Passey on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Stacks of books are on a table. In the center, three books are open to various pages.
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

In a changing reading landscape that now includes ebooks consumed on your device, what is the role of the public library, and how is that role changing?

Today we’ll talk with Sam Passey, Director of the Uintah County Library in Vernal. We’ll ask him about current challenges and opportunities and the future of the library.

And we would love to hear from you. Has your experience of the library changed? What do you think the future of the library will and should look like? Continue the conversation at upraccess@gmail.com.

