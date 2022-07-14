'The Fun Thieves' on Thursday's Access Utah

Author & illustrator Carli Valentine says about her new book, The Fun Thieves: "As a mother to a child with numerous medical issues, I have found the importance of teaching perseverance and positive thinking to help in handling difficult situations. For years my son felt very frustrated and angry about the major trials he had to go through. Covid was one more ‘fun thief’ for him to figure out. My son was finally healthy enough to be more social and have fun with friends and all the new restrictions and worries the pandemic brought about really affected his mental state. While working with my son to help him handle his feelings and emotions during these frustrating times, I decided to create a book for children to help them regain control and realize that they can change their attitudes to find the good in even the most difficult of situations.”

Carli Valentine lives with her husband and 2 boys (Finnegan and Lochlan) in Ogden. When she's not working on her children’s books she likes to hang out with her family and volunteer at her son’s elementary school and with various children’s heart defect charities. She has authored books including Extra Special Heart, Cutest Pumpkin in the Patch, Turkey Trot, and Christmas is a Feeling, BIG Plans for Tomorrow, and Bad Habit Rabbit with many more in the works.