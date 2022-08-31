Revisiting 'Tracing Time': rock art on the Colorado Plateau on Wednesday's Access Utah

"Rock art holds power that words from the mouth don't carry," writes Craig Childs in his new book, Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau (Torrey House Press). Arranged by recurring motif—handprints, horses, spirals, rain—this collection, part lyric essay, part field guide, includes insights from descendant knowledge-keepers of the Southwest. With a love of the arid, intricate landscapes where so many seek refuge, Childs sets these ancient and increasingly imperiled communications in context, inviting readers to look and listen deeply.

Craig Childs has published more than a dozen critically acclaimed books, including Virga and Bone, The Secret Knowledge of Water, and Atlas of a Lost World. He is a contributing editor at Adventure Journal Quarterly and his work has appeared in the Atlantic, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. He lives in southwest Colorado.