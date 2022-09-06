'Air You Can Chew' with Logan Mitchell on Tuesday's Access Utah

“The city’s atmosphere can be cleared of smoke and grime, but not in a single day or year, not by a single group or group of persons, not by a single invention nor without efforts or price. There is nothing magical going to happen. It will take a properly guided, united and continued effort to solve the problem.” That’s George W. Snow, Chief of Salt Lake Bureau of Mechanical Inspections, speaking in February 1917. New research traces the history of air quality in Utah from the mid-19th century. The paper is titled The History of Air Quality in Utah: A Narrative Review, and is published in the journal Sustainability. The authors are Logan Mitchell , affiliated faculty in the University of Utah’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, and Chris Zajchowski, who earned a Park, Recreation, and Tourism Ph.D. at the University of Utah in 2018 and is now at Old Dominion University. Logan Mitchell joins us today.