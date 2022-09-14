© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Bringing War Home' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT
Side-by-side photos of Susan Grayzel and Molly Cannon.

Many of us are familiar with wartime souvenirs, whether we have direct experience with the battlefield or not. Some of these objects are personal, a way for veterans to preserve their experiences. Often, we treasure objects from our relatives who have participated in the wars of the 20th century; special things linger on as memorials that help our families tell the stories of how beloved fathers, grandfathers, mothers and grandmothers, cousins and siblings contributed to the larger history of war.

Today we’ll hear some excerpts from interviews conducted as a part of the Bringing War Home Project. We’re joined today by Molly Cannon, USU Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Susan Grayzel, USU Professor of History. They are co-directors of the Bringing War Home project.

Utah Public Radio is partnering for this project with the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, the USU History Department and the USU Museum of Anthropology.

This project is funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Dialogues on the Experience of War program. Broadcasts of Bringing War Home on Utah Public Radio are supported by Utah Humanities.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
