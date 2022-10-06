© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for your support this fall! We are still working to meet our overall goal. Help us get there by donating now!
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Education and criminal justice with Sam Arungwa on Thursday's Access Utah

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:14 AM MDT
judgment-g0846c71a9_640.png
pixabay.com

While growing up in an African village, Sam Arungwa’s deepest desire was to become educated, but under the crushing effects of poverty, every day became about basic human survival. Later, he was given the opportunity to come to America to make his dream of becoming a Ph.D. a reality. Once he received his doctorate degree, he vowed that now is the time to educate the world out of crime, disease and poverty rates. Today we’ll talk with Sam Arungwa, USU Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Prevention Science Extension Specialist at the USU Blanding campus; Rep. Lowry Snow, a Republican representing District 74 in Washington County; and Jason Torgerson, San Juan County Sheriff.

Tags
Access Utah UPREducationcriminal justiceSam ArungwaRep. Lowry SnowJason Torgerson
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content