Education and criminal justice with Sam Arungwa on Thursday's Access Utah

While growing up in an African village, Sam Arungwa’s deepest desire was to become educated, but under the crushing effects of poverty, every day became about basic human survival. Later, he was given the opportunity to come to America to make his dream of becoming a Ph.D. a reality. Once he received his doctorate degree, he vowed that now is the time to educate the world out of crime, disease and poverty rates. Today we’ll talk with Sam Arungwa, USU Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Prevention Science Extension Specialist at the USU Blanding campus; Rep. Lowry Snow, a Republican representing District 74 in Washington County; and Jason Torgerson, San Juan County Sheriff.