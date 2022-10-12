© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Utah Women & Leadership Project' With Dr. Susan Madsen

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
madsen_uvu.jpg

Susan Madsen is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University and Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. Today we’ll check in with Dr. Madsen to explore such topics as: In Utah, More Women Are Likely to Attempt Suicide Than Men, Susan R. Madsen: Utah is Still the Worst State For Women’s Equality. But Has Anything Changed?, ‘We Need That Perspective’: Gov. Cox Says Utah Needs More Women in Politics, Sexual Assault Among Utah Women: A 2022 Update, How Women Can Budget to Survive Inflation,

Dr. Susan R. Madsen is the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. She is also the Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project, which focuses on strengthening the impact of Utah girls and women through increasing college completion rates and helping girls and women find their voices and become leaders. Professor Madsen and her team have written many Utah research and policy briefs, research snapshots, impact reports, newspaper editorials, and other resources. They host 20-30 events each year to support the mission of their work.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
