© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Pride Flags in schools on Thursday's Access Utah

Published October 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
flag-g3561911da_640.jpg
pixabay.com

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, A rainbow flag, posted alongside the words “safe space,” outside an elementary classroom in Logan stirred debate recently between parents and advocates at the city’s school district Board of Education meeting. Some parents want the flags removed from elementary schools. Andrea Sinfield says “Seeing the flag in such a prominent place in my five-year-old’s learning area has caused me alarm, because neither I nor my child are ready to explain the complex ideas behind this symbol.” Jay Bates Domenech, a senior at Logan High School and president of the Gay Straight Alliance club says “I know it can be seen as a political issue, but my existence is not political.”

We’ll talk about this with Larry Williams, Logan City School Board of Education President; Katie Lee-Koven, parent of a Logan elementary school student; Yvonee Marcyes, Board President of Logan Pride; and Andrea Sinfield.

Tags
Access Utah UPRFlagGay PrideLarry WilliamsKatie Lee-KovenYvonee MarcyesAndrea Sinfield
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content