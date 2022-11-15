© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The Utah abortion debate on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM MST
We’re going to talk about abortion today. Utah’s trigger law (SB 174) went into effect briefly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision earlier this year, but is now being appealed and an injunction is in place. In the meantime, abortion seemed to be a motivator, for Democrats especially, to vote in the recent mid-term elections. Today we’ll be joined by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, the Utah House sponsor of SB 174; Rep. Kera Birkeland, R- Morgan; and Karrie Galloway, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
