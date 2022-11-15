The Utah abortion debate on Tuesday's Access Utah

We’re going to talk about abortion today. Utah’s trigger law (SB 174) went into effect briefly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision earlier this year, but is now being appealed and an injunction is in place. In the meantime, abortion seemed to be a motivator, for Democrats especially, to vote in the recent mid-term elections. Today we’ll be joined by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, the Utah House sponsor of SB 174; Rep. Kera Birkeland, R- Morgan; and Karrie Galloway, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah.