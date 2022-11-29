© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Time To Think Small': Climate action with Todd Myers on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST
"Time to Think Small: How Nimble Environmental Technologies Can Solve the Planet's Biggest Problems" by Todd Myers, featuring a smartphone with various apps.
Penguin Random House

Todd Myers is the director of the Center for the Environment at Washington Policy Center. His new book "Time to Think Small" is a call to climate action that examines ways we can leverage the growing power of smartphones and other technologies to become effective environmental stewards to protect threatened species, reduce the risk from climate change and stop ocean plastic.

Todd Myers is the author previously of "Eco-Fads: How the Rise of Trendy Environmentalism Is Harming the Environment." He has authored numerous studies on environmental issues, including "Five Years of Environmental Policy: Are We Making a Difference." He has worked on a range of environmental issues, including climate policy, forest health, old-growth forests and salmon recovery. A former member of the executive team at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, he is a member of the Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council.

Tags
Access Utah Climate Changeclimate solutionsEnvironmentTechUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content