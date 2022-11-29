'Time To Think Small': Climate action with Todd Myers on Tuesday's Access Utah

Todd Myers is the director of the Center for the Environment at Washington Policy Center. His new book "Time to Think Small" is a call to climate action that examines ways we can leverage the growing power of smartphones and other technologies to become effective environmental stewards to protect threatened species, reduce the risk from climate change and stop ocean plastic.

Todd Myers is the author previously of "Eco-Fads: How the Rise of Trendy Environmentalism Is Harming the Environment." He has authored numerous studies on environmental issues, including "Five Years of Environmental Policy: Are We Making a Difference." He has worked on a range of environmental issues, including climate policy, forest health, old-growth forests and salmon recovery. A former member of the executive team at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, he is a member of the Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council.