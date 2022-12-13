'Golden Ax' with Rio Cortez on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today, a conversation with Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and New York Times bestselling author Rio Cortez. We’ll talk about her new poetry collection Golden Ax, which was longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award for Poetry.

In poems that range from wry, tongue-in-cheek observations about contemporary life to more nuanced meditations on her ancestors—some of the earliest Black pioneers to settle in the western United States after Reconstruction—Golden Ax invites readers to re-imagine the West, Black womanhood, and the legacies that shape and sustain the pursuit of freedom.

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Rio Cortez is the New York Times bestselling author of The ABCs of Black History (Workman, 2020) and I Have Learned to Define a Field As a Space Between Mountains, winner of the 2015 Toi Dericotte and Cornelius Eady Chapbook Prize. Her honors include a Poets & Writers Amy Award, as well as fellowships from Cave Canem, Canto Mundo, The Jerome Foundation, and Poet’s House. Rio Cortez holds an MFA in Creative Writing from New York University.

