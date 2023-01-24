© 2023 Utah Public Radio
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.

Tom Williams
