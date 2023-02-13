'Clean the Darn Air' on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with representatives from Clean the Darn Air, which is proposing to gather signatures to put an initiative on the 2024 ballot. Their proposal would put $100m a year into local air quality programs and $50m a year into rural economies, eliminate the state sales tax on grocery store food and expand the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit match for low-income working families, and “pay for it all with a modest carbon tax on the fossil fuels that are the main source of both local air pollution and global climate change.” Our guests include Clean the Darn Air Policy Analyst Yoram Bauman and Campaign Strategist London Kelley.

Yoram Bauman has a PhD in economics and makes a living doing stand-up comedy about economics and co-authoring cartoon books about topics ranging from economics to calculus to climate change. He was the founder and co-chair of the first-ever carbon tax ballot measure campaign in the United States, the I-732 campaign in Washington State in 2016.

London Kelley is a sophomore at the University of Utah, studying Political Science and International Studies. She joined the campaign in the summer of 2022 because, as someone who was born and raised in Utah, she has seen the effects air pollution has on her family’s health. In her free time, she enjoys snowboarding, rock climbing, and reading.