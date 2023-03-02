'ChatGPT and the Future of Education with Neal Legler' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Neal Legler is Director of the USU Center for Instructional Design and Innovation. He recently participated in a forum presented by the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. He says “AI Tools such as ChatGPT , Dall•E , Midjourney , and others have attracted mainstream use. These types of tools, called generative AI, can create original written content, images, music, video, code, and more. … Like the calculator, Internet, and other technologies, generative AI presents educational opportunities and challenges. It can be an aid for research, tutoring, writing feedback, idea generation, course design, quality assurance, assessment authoring, productivity, and much more. It can also be used for cheating when students submit AI-generated work without citation or attribution or use AI to find answers to test and homework questions without authorization.” Neal Legler and USU Vice Provost Paul Barr will join us today to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI tools such as ChatGPT.

