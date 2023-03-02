© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator in Delta is down. Listen online or on the UPR app.
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'ChatGPT and the Future of Education with Neal Legler' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST
Users experimenting with the chatbot are warned before testing the tool that ChatGPT "may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information."
OpenAI/Screenshot by NPR
Users experimenting with the chatbot are warned before testing the tool that ChatGPT "may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information."

Neal Legler is Director of the USU Center for Instructional Design and Innovation. He recently participated in a forum presented by the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. He says “AI Tools such as ChatGPT, Dall•E, Midjourney, and others have attracted mainstream use. These types of tools, called generative AI, can create original written content, images, music, video, code, and more. … Like the calculator, Internet, and other technologies, generative AI presents educational opportunities and challenges. It can be an aid for research, tutoring, writing feedback, idea generation, course design, quality assurance, assessment authoring, productivity, and much more. It can also be used for cheating when students submit AI-generated work without citation or attribution or use AI to find answers to test and homework questions without authorization.” Neal Legler and USU Vice Provost Paul Barr will join us today to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Tags
Access Utah artificial intelligenceEducation
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content