Member Drive with Dr. Marion Bishop on Thursday's Access Utah

It’s a special Member Drive of Access Utah. Our guest today is emergency room doctor, writer and UPR member Marion Bishop , who works at Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital. She’s been thinking a lot about the pandemic, which we’ve been dealing with the last three years, trying to make sense of what we’ve gone through and thinking about what comes next. We’ll also talk about long Covid, and what it’s like in the emergency room these days.

Marion Bishop is an ER doctor and writer who practices in the Intermountain West. Before going to medical school, she earned a PhD in English and taught college English for eleven years. She writes and speaks regularly about the intersection of medicine and the Humanities and has been interviewed frequently about the pandemic. She has published op-eds, written academic articles, and had essays included in medical journals and book collections. She is a frequent guest on television and radio programs, as well as a speaker to student and other groups.