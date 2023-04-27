'The Melody of Humanity' on Thursday's Access Utah

The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra will present The Melody of Humanity: A Celebration of World Music on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall on the Utah State University campus. Alex Boyé will headline the concert, which will also feature the Salt Lake Chinese Choir. The concert explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities in Cache Valley. The Melody of Humanity collaborated with the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC), a nonprofit organization in Logan that works to connect refugees and immigrants with education and other resources.

We’ll talk with USU choral conducting graduate students Chris Machado, Lawrence Laureano and Josh Musselman, along with Danny Beus, Executive Director of the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection.