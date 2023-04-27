© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'The Melody of Humanity' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM MDT
Screenshot 2023-04-27 at 11-14-02 afco.222.23_worldmusic.web_.banner.png (PNG Image 1600 × 600 pixels).png
https://www.americanfestivalchorus.org

The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra will present The Melody of Humanity: A Celebration of World Music on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall on the Utah State University campus. Alex Boyé will headline the concert, which will also feature the Salt Lake Chinese Choir. The concert explores music from non-Western traditions, particularly from refugee and immigrant communities in Cache Valley. The Melody of Humanity collaborated with the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC), a nonprofit organization in Logan that works to connect refugees and immigrants with education and other resources.

We’ll talk with USU choral conducting graduate students Chris Machado, Lawrence Laureano and Josh Musselman, along with Danny Beus, Executive Director of the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah MusicAmerican Festival Chorus and OrchestraMulticultural Communities
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content