Access Utah

'Lincoln's God' with Joshua Zeitz on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT
Today we’ll talk with historian Joshua Zeitz about his new book Lincoln’s God: How Faith Transformed a President and a Nation. Abraham Lincoln, unlike most of his political brethren, kept organized Christianity at arm’s length. He never joined a church and only sometimes attended Sunday services with his wife. But as he came to appreciate the growing political and military importance of the Christian community, and when death touched the Lincoln household in an awful, intimate way, the erstwhile skeptic effectively evolved into a believer and harnessed the power of evangelical Protestantism to rally the nation to arms.

Joshua Zeitz is a historian, contributing writer at Politico Magazine, and a New York Times best-selling author. His books include Lincoln’s Boys and Building the Great Society. He taught American history and politics at Cambridge University, Harvard University, and Princeton University and has written for Politico, Washington Post, LA Times, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Republic, The Atlantic, Dissent, American Heritage, and the New York Times. A former gubernatorial speechwriter and policy aide, Josh earned his B.A. at Swarthmore College and his Ph.D. in American History at Brown University. He lives in Hoboken and Ocean Grove, New Jersey with his wife and two daughters.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
