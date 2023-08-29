© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Lt. Gov. Henderson on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT
Official 2023 portrait of Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson
ltgovernor.utah.gov
Official 2023 portrait of Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson

Today we’ll talk with Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. She’s the official in the state in charge of elections and we’ll talk about the upcoming special election and general election. We’ll also talk about reducing domestic violence and other issues she is working on. That live conversation will be in the second half of the program today.

In the first half today we’ll revisit our conversation from March with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin. She performed in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, along with Marc Cohn, earlier this year. She describes her memoir Diamond in the Rough as a “a stick with it, keep pushing through, survival story.” We’ll talk about her music, her struggles with depression, and overcoming obstacles as a woman in the music business.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
