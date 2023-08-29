Lt. Gov. Henderson on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. She’s the official in the state in charge of elections and we’ll talk about the upcoming special election and general election. We’ll also talk about reducing domestic violence and other issues she is working on. That live conversation will be in the second half of the program today.

In the first half today we’ll revisit our conversation from March with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin . She performed in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, along with Marc Cohn, earlier this year. She describes her memoir Diamond in the Rough as a “a stick with it, keep pushing through, survival story.” We’ll talk about her music, her struggles with depression, and overcoming obstacles as a woman in the music business.