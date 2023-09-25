'Essays on Art and Atrocity' with Jehanne Dubrow on Monday's Access Utah

What happens when beauty intersects with horror? In her newest nonfiction collection, Exhibitions: Essays on Art and Atrocity, Jehanne Dubrow interrogates the ethical questions that arise when we aestheticize atrocity. The daughter of US diplomats, she weaves memories of growing up overseas among narratives centered on art objects created while working under oppressive regimes. Ultimately Exhibitions is a collection concerned with how art both evinces and elicits emotion and memory and how, through the making and viewing of art, we are--for better or for worse--changed.

Jehanne Dubrow is the author of nine poetry collections, including The Arranged Marriage: Poems (UNM Press), and two books of creative nonfiction. She is a professor of creative writing at the University of North Texas.