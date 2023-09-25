© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Programs
Access Utah

'Essays on Art and Atrocity' with Jehanne Dubrow on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT
Jehanne Dubrow
/
University of New Mexico Press

What happens when beauty intersects with horror? In her newest nonfiction collection, Exhibitions: Essays on Art and Atrocity, Jehanne Dubrow interrogates the ethical questions that arise when we aestheticize atrocity. The daughter of US diplomats, she weaves memories of growing up overseas among narratives centered on art objects created while working under oppressive regimes. Ultimately Exhibitions is a collection concerned with how art both evinces and elicits emotion and memory and how, through the making and viewing of art, we are--for better or for worse--changed.

Jehanne Dubrow is the author of nine poetry collections, including The Arranged Marriage: Poems (UNM Press), and two books of creative nonfiction. She is a professor of creative writing at the University of North Texas.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
