Access Utah

USU Athletics with Diana Sabau on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT
USU

Diana Sabau was named Utah State’s Vice President and Director of Athletics on Aug. 7, 2023, by University President Elizabeth Cantwell. She’s our guest for the hour today. We’ll talk about college athletics in general, including NIL, conference realignment, what it means to be a student-athlete today and more. Diana Sabau joined Utah State after spending two-plus years as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer for the Big Ten Conference. Prior to joining the Big Ten, she served as Senior Deputy Athletics Director for Ohio State University. Sabau is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and serves on the Executive Board for Women Leaders in College Sports. She earned a master’s in sports administration from Ohio University, a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University and attended Oxford University, Somerville College. Sabau and her husband, Jamie, have two children.

Access Utah UPRSportsusuCollege AthleticsDiana Sabau
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
