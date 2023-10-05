USU Athletics with Diana Sabau on Thursday's Access Utah

Diana Sabau was named Utah State’s Vice President and Director of Athletics on Aug. 7, 2023, by University President Elizabeth Cantwell. She’s our guest for the hour today. We’ll talk about college athletics in general, including NIL, conference realignment, what it means to be a student-athlete today and more. Diana Sabau joined Utah State after spending two-plus years as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer for the Big Ten Conference. Prior to joining the Big Ten, she served as Senior Deputy Athletics Director for Ohio State University. Sabau is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and serves on the Executive Board for Women Leaders in College Sports. She earned a master’s in sports administration from Ohio University, a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University and attended Oxford University, Somerville College. Sabau and her husband, Jamie, have two children.