Access Utah

'USU Institute for Land, Water and Air' Report with Brian Steed on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM MDT
Photo of the Great Salt Lake
Charles Uibel
/
Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Our guest for the hour today is Brian Steed, the Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University. The institute’s annual Report to the Governor and Legislature on Utah’s Land, Water, and Air will be released at an event on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City. This year’s report will feature five sections on land, water, air, the Colorado River, and energy, all of which are important to our quality of life in Utah. We’ll preview the report today.

Established in 2021, the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air connects researchers from Utah State University with problem solvers and decision-makers around Utah. The institute envisions a state with a high quality of life for our citizens that values and optimizes our state’s shared resources while managing continued growth. We value data-driven decision-making, shared partnerships, and a non-partisan perspective as we share the latest land, water, and air research.

Access Utah Great Salt LakeLand ConservationWater shortage
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
