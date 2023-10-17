'USU Institute for Land, Water and Air' Report with Brian Steed on Tuesday's Access Utah

Our guest for the hour today is Brian Steed, the Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University. The institute’s annual Report to the Governor and Legislature on Utah’s Land, Water, and Air will be released at an event on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City. This year’s report will feature five sections on land, water, air, the Colorado River, and energy, all of which are important to our quality of life in Utah. We’ll preview the report today.

Established in 2021, the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air connects researchers from Utah State University with problem solvers and decision-makers around Utah. The institute envisions a state with a high quality of life for our citizens that values and optimizes our state’s shared resources while managing continued growth. We value data-driven decision-making, shared partnerships, and a non-partisan perspective as we share the latest land, water, and air research.