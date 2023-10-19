'Right on Crime' on Thursday's Access Utah

1 in 3 Americans has a criminal record. Having a record can prevent a person from getting a job, apartment, a loan or other opportunity. And Right on Crime says that supporting businesses, reducing recidivism, lowering taxpayer costs, and making communities safer are all possible through second-chance hiring. The group recently hosted the Dollars and Sense of Second Chance Hiring Employer Engagement Forum. Today we’ll talk about Utah’s Clean Slate law, the process of expungement of criminal records and reintegrating formerly incarcerated individuals into their communities. Our guests are Katie Stahl, Utah State Director for Right on Crime; Noella Sudbury, Founder and CEO of Rasa Legal; and Destiny Garcia, Executive Director of Clean Slate Utah.