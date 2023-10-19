© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Right on Crime' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT
1 in 3 Americans has a criminal record. Having a record can prevent a person from getting a job, apartment, a loan or other opportunity. And Right on Crime says that supporting businesses, reducing recidivism, lowering taxpayer costs, and making communities safer are all possible through second-chance hiring. The group recently hosted the Dollars and Sense of Second Chance Hiring Employer Engagement Forum. Today we’ll talk about Utah’s Clean Slate law, the process of expungement of criminal records and reintegrating formerly incarcerated individuals into their communities. Our guests are Katie Stahl, Utah State Director for Right on Crime; Noella Sudbury, Founder and CEO of Rasa Legal; and Destiny Garcia, Executive Director of Clean Slate Utah.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
