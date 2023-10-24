Revisiting 'Disappearing sky with Paul Bogard' on Tuesday's Access Utah

We talked a few years ago with writer Paul Bogard about his book The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light. I noticed his recent guest essay in the New York Times titled We’re Watching the Sky as We Know It Disappear. Paul Bogard is associate professor of English and Environmental Studies at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is the editor of “Solastalgia: An Anthology of Emotion in a Disappearing World,” and author of The Ground Beneath Us and other books. His work explores the connections between humans and the rest of nature, the costs that come from losing those connections, and the ways we can create those connections again.