Access Utah

Revisiting 'Disappearing sky with Paul Bogard' on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT
Jenn Ackerman
/
The New York Times

We talked a few years ago with writer Paul Bogard about his book The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light. I noticed his recent guest essay in the New York Times titled We’re Watching the Sky as We Know It Disappear. Paul Bogard is associate professor of English and Environmental Studies at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is the editor of “Solastalgia: An Anthology of Emotion in a Disappearing World,” and author of The Ground Beneath Us and other books. His work explores the connections between humans and the rest of nature, the costs that come from losing those connections, and the ways we can create those connections again.

Access Utah Wild FiresLight PolutionClimate ChangePaul Bogard
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
