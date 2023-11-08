© 2023 Utah Public Radio
USU’s Sorenson Center on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST

Today we'll be talking with two mental health clinicians at USU’s Sorenson Center. Joe Kotynek, mental health clinician, and Dallas Spencer, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, will join us to talk about mental health in particular, and the Sorenson center in general. The Sorenson Legacy foundation for Clinical Excellence’s goal is to provide evidence treatment to address mental health and well-being concerns. The SCCE’s mission is to provide evidence-based services, train future clinicians, and engage in clinically-relevant research. Their hope is to continue to expand services over time to meet the needs of Utahns with accessible, effective, and affordable care.

Access Utah USU Mental HealthSocial WorkUSU Facilities
