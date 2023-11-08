USU’s Sorenson Center on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we'll be talking with two mental health clinicians at USU’s Sorenson Center. Joe Kotynek, mental health clinician, and Dallas Spencer, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, will join us to talk about mental health in particular, and the Sorenson center in general. The Sorenson Legacy foundation for Clinical Excellence’s goal is to provide evidence treatment to address mental health and well-being concerns. The SCCE’s mission is to provide evidence-based services, train future clinicians, and engage in clinically-relevant research. Their hope is to continue to expand services over time to meet the needs of Utahns with accessible, effective, and affordable care.