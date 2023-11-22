© 2023 Utah Public Radio

Access Utah

Christine McKinley and "Physics for Rock Stars" on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST

Today we’ll revisit a conversation from 2016: Christine McKinley is a mechanical engineer, musician, and author. Her musical Gracie and the Atom, about life, death, physics, and Catholic school, won a Portland Drammy for Original Score. Her book Physics for Rock Stars was published in 2014 by Penguin Random House. She hosted Brad Meltzer’s Decoded on History Channel and Under New York on Discovery Channel. Christine McKinley is a licensed mechanical engineer Her twenty-year engineering career has included projects in power generation, industrial facilities, and commercial construction. She lives in Portland, Oregon.

Access Utah engineering
Tom Williams
