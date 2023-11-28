© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re working to raise $11,000 in just 24 hours. Give during Giving Tuesday today and you can help UPR close an $11,000 budget gap. GIVE HERE to help us reach the goal!
Programs
Access Utah

History of outdoor recreation on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST
pixabay.com

In 2017, USU Special Collections and Archives (SCA) partnered with the College of Agriculture and Applied Science's Outdoor Product Design and Development (OPDD) program to develop a historical collection of books, catalogs, periodicals, photographs, and manuscripts documenting the history of outdoor gear. These materials, together with environmental collections SCA has already built since the early 1970s, form the Outdoor Recreation Archive.

Clint Pumphrey is manuscript curator in Utah State University’s Special Collections and Archives.

Chase Anderson is Industry Outreach Coordinator with the USU Outdoor Product Design & Development program.

Tags
Access Utah UPRUSU Special Collectionsoutdoor recreationClint PumphreyChase Anderson
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content