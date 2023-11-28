History of outdoor recreation on Tuesday's Access Utah

In 2017, USU Special Collections and Archives (SCA) partnered with the College of Agriculture and Applied Science's Outdoor Product Design and Development (OPDD) program to develop a historical collection of books, catalogs, periodicals, photographs, and manuscripts documenting the history of outdoor gear. These materials, together with environmental collections SCA has already built since the early 1970s, form the Outdoor Recreation Archive.

Clint Pumphrey is manuscript curator in Utah State University’s Special Collections and Archives.

Chase Anderson is Industry Outreach Coordinator with the USU Outdoor Product Design & Development program.