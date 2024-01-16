© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
Access Utah

The 2024 Legislative Session begins, live from the State Capitol on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:48 AM MST
The Utah State Capitol Building in winter.
Al.Naumenko
/
Wikimedia Commons

It's the opening day of Utah's 2024 Legislative Session. We broadcast live from the State Capitol, talking with the governor and legislative leaders on their priorities this session.

Our guests included:

Gov. Spencer Cox

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Ann Milner, R-Ogden Senate Majority Whip

Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-SLC Senate Minority Leader

Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-SLC Senate Minority Whip

Rep. Angela Romero, D-SLC House Minority Leader

Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-SLC House Minority Whip

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-SLC House Minority Assistant Whip

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan (District 3)

2024 Legislative Session
