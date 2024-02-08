Great Salt Lake & the 2024 Legislature on Wednesday's Access Utah

Our guest is Great Salt Lake Commissioner and Great Salt Lake Strike Team Co-Chair Brian Steed. The Strike Team has released its Great Salt Lake Data and Insights Summary, prepared for the 2024 Utah Legislature. Steed, who also serves as Executive Director of the USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water and Air, says “Restoring Great Salt Lake to health will not be a one-year, one-policy, one-constituency solution. Rather, a coordinated, data-driven approach will be necessary so decision-makers can evaluate tradeoffs and balance competing interests.

