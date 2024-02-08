© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for UPR this Valentine’s Day! GIVE NOW
Programs
Access Utah

Great Salt Lake & the 2024 Legislature on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:03 PM MST
pixabay.com

Our guest is Great Salt Lake Commissioner and Great Salt Lake Strike Team Co-Chair Brian Steed. The Strike Team has released its Great Salt Lake Data and Insights Summary, prepared for the 2024 Utah Legislature. Steed, who also serves as Executive Director of the USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water and Air, says “Restoring Great Salt Lake to health will not be a one-year, one-policy, one-constituency solution. Rather, a coordinated, data-driven approach will be necessary so decision-makers can evaluate tradeoffs and balance competing interests.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake Collaborative2024 Legislative SessionBrian Steed
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content