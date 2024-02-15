© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Sleepless' with author Annabel Abbs-Streets, on Thurdays Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:21 AM MST

In the winter of 2020, writer Annabel Abbs-Streets experienced a series of losses: her stepfather, then father, and finally her family’s puppy. Unmoored by grief, she couldn’t sleep. But she discovered something surprising: during her wakeful nights, the darkness became a place of sanctuary, filled with creativity, reflection, and wonder. And once she stopped fighting her insomnia, Annabel tapped into something mysterious and beguiling: her Night Self. We’ll talk with her today about her book Sleepless: Unleashing the Subversive Power of the Night Self.
Annabel Abbs-Streets is the award-winning author of seven books, most recently Windswept: Walking the Paths of Trailblazing Women (voted a Top Ten 2021 Travel book) and 52 Ways to Walk (an Amazon bestseller). Her work has been translated into thirty languages. She is a Fellow of the Brown Foundation, writes regularly for a wide variety of media, and often appears on radio, TV, and podcasts. She lives in London and Sussex with her family.

