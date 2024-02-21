2024 legislature with Tyler Clancy on Wednesday's Access Utah

Earlier this legislative session Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo proposed moving the Utah State Hospital. He said (according to the Salt Lake Tribune) “The crucial point for me is that right now, jails and prisons are our No. 1 mental health provider. Let’s change that. Let’s make sure people get the care we deserve.” Disability Law Center, Mental Health America of Utah and others opposed a similar proposal during the 2023 legislative session. Now, Rep. Clancy’s substitute bill, “HB299, approved unanimously by legislators at a House Judiciary Committee hearing early Tuesday, cuts all mention of the state hospital’s proposed sale, … Instead, the substitute includes a new provision requiring the Utah Substance Utah and Mental Health Advisory Council to study issues with civil commitment, the process by which someone with severe mental illness is court-ordered to treatment.” Today we’ll talk with Rep. Clancy about mental health issues, homelessness, and other issues.

