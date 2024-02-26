© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Faith and the Environment with Tamarra Kemsley on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST
The steeple of a chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is surrounded by homes in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The Tribune is seeking reader input on relationships between Latter-day Saints and those not of their faith in Utah neighborhoods.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Today Salt Lake Tribune religion reporter Tamarra Kemsley joins us to talk about how religious faith affects peoples’ views of the environment. We’ll also explore how forgiveness can sometimes be “weaponized” in abuse cases. We’ll look at a new poll in which Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Utah by at least one measure: which candidate is a “person of faith.” And we’ll preview upcoming stories about the divide between Utah’s Latter-day Day Saints and those not of their faith. Tamarra and other reporters want to hear from you on this subject. You can respond in the form included in the this article: https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2024/02/21/lets-get-real-about-divide-between/

Tamarra Kemsley has been a reporter at The Tribune since 2021 but has been covering religion and politics since 2019. Her work has appeared in Religion News Service, the New York Post, and Religion & Politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Brigham Young University and a master’s in Islamic studies from Hebrew University.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
