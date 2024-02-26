Faith and the Environment with Tamarra Kemsley on Monday's Access Utah

Today Salt Lake Tribune religion reporter Tamarra Kemsley joins us to talk about how religious faith affects peoples’ views of the environment. We’ll also explore how forgiveness can sometimes be “weaponized” in abuse cases. We’ll look at a new poll in which Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Utah by at least one measure: which candidate is a “person of faith.” And we’ll preview upcoming stories about the divide between Utah’s Latter-day Day Saints and those not of their faith. Tamarra and other reporters want to hear from you on this subject. You can respond in the form included in the this article: https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2024/02/21/lets-get-real-about-divide-between/

Tamarra Kemsley has been a reporter at The Tribune since 2021 but has been covering religion and politics since 2019. Her work has appeared in Religion News Service, the New York Post, and Religion & Politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Brigham Young University and a master’s in Islamic studies from Hebrew University.