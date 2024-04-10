'Sliding Into History' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with USU professor Tammy Proctor and several students in her sports history class about a project they’re calling Sliding Into History: The Legacy of USU Women's Softball Champions 1980 – 1981. The class is working on the history of the 1980 and 1981 national champion USU softball teams, and they’ve been considering that history in relation to some of the changes taking place these days in women’s sports. We’ll talk with Tammy Proctor, USU Distinguished Professor of History, along with her students Claire Rice, Ethan Jeppeson, Ethan Thompson, and Cecil Wilkinson.

