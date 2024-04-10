© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Sliding Into History' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
Cheryl Holt
/
Pixabay

Today we’ll talk with USU professor Tammy Proctor and several students in her sports history class about a project they’re calling Sliding Into History: The Legacy of USU Women's Softball Champions 1980 – 1981. The class is working on the history of the 1980 and 1981 national champion USU softball teams, and they’ve been considering that history in relation to some of the changes taking place these days in women’s sports. We’ll talk with Tammy Proctor, USU Distinguished Professor of History, along with her students Claire Rice, Ethan Jeppeson, Ethan Thompson, and Cecil Wilkinson.

Access Utah UPRSportsSoftballUSU AthleticsTammy Proctor
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
