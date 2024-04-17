© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Food Security with Heidi Kühn on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:17 PM MDT
usu.edu

Utah State University is hosting Heidi Kühn, the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate, as the keynote speaker at the USU Food Security and Solutions Symposium today in the Life Sciences Building auditorium and atrium, beginning with her keynote talk at 3PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Through the nonprofit organization Roots of Peace, which she founded in 1997, Kühn has led initiatives to restore agriculture in former conflict zones, restore soil health, enhance food security, support livelihoods and help sustain local communities with new sources of food and income.

The symposium is sponsored by the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, the Center for Anticipatory Intelligence, the Heravi Peace Institute, and the Hunger Solutions Institute at Utah State University.

Tags
Access Utah UPRFood SecurityHeidi Kühn
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
