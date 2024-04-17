Food Security with Heidi Kühn on Wednesday's Access Utah

Utah State University is hosting Heidi Kühn, the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate, as the keynote speaker at the USU Food Security and Solutions Symposium today in the Life Sciences Building auditorium and atrium, beginning with her keynote talk at 3PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Through the nonprofit organization Roots of Peace, which she founded in 1997, Kühn has led initiatives to restore agriculture in former conflict zones, restore soil health, enhance food security, support livelihoods and help sustain local communities with new sources of food and income.

The symposium is sponsored by the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, the Center for Anticipatory Intelligence, the Heravi Peace Institute, and the Hunger Solutions Institute at Utah State University.

