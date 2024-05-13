© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Revisiting 'Becoming Ella Fitzgerald' with Judith Tick on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:29 PM MDT
Today we’ll revisit our conversation with Judith Tick about her new book Becoming Ella Fitzgerald. Ella Fitzgerald (1917–1996) possessed one of the twentieth century’s most astonishing voices. In this first major biography since Fitzgerald’s death, historian Judith Tick offers a portrait of this ambitious risk-taker whose exceptional musical spontaneity made her a transformational artist.

Judith Tick is professor emerita of music history at Northeastern University. She has published award-winning books and articles about American music and women’s history in music, including Ruth Crawford Seeger: A Composer’s Search for American Music. She lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
