Historic parallels to the 2024 presidential election on Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with historian Joshua Zeitz about some of his recent articles in Politico magazine: A Trump-Biden Tie Would Be a Political Nightmare — But Maybe a Boon to Democracy. Biden Can Still Win — If He Runs Like Harry Truman. And 4 Ex-Presidents Who Ran Again — And What They Mean for Trump.

Joshua Zeitz is a historian, contributing writer at Politico Magazine, and a New York Times best-selling author. His books include Lincoln’s Boys and Building the Great Society.

He taught American history and politics at Cambridge University, Harvard University, and Princeton University and has written for Politico, Washington Post, LA Times, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Republic, The Atlantic, Dissent, American Heritage, and the New York Times. A former gubernatorial speechwriter and policy aide, Zeitz earned his B.A. at Swarthmore College and his Ph.D. in American History at Brown University. He lives in Hoboken and Ocean Grove, New Jersey with his wife and two daughters.

