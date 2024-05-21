© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Historic parallels to the 2024 presidential election on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
May 21, 2024
A headshot of Joe Biden wearing a collared shirt and a headshot of Donald Trump wearing a suit.
Joe Biden, White House
/
krassotkin, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Today we’ll talk with historian Joshua Zeitz about some of his recent articles in Politico magazine: A Trump-Biden Tie Would Be a Political Nightmare — But Maybe a Boon to Democracy. Biden Can Still Win — If He Runs Like Harry Truman. And 4 Ex-Presidents Who Ran Again — And What They Mean for Trump.

Joshua Zeitz is a historian, contributing writer at Politico Magazine, and a New York Times best-selling author. His books include Lincoln’s Boys and Building the Great Society.

He taught American history and politics at Cambridge University, Harvard University, and Princeton University and has written for Politico, Washington Post, LA Times, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Republic, The Atlantic, Dissent, American Heritage, and the New York Times. A former gubernatorial speechwriter and policy aide, Zeitz earned his B.A. at Swarthmore College and his Ph.D. in American History at Brown University. He lives in Hoboken and Ocean Grove, New Jersey with his wife and two daughters.

Access Utah US politics2024 ElectionsDonald TrumpJoe BidenJoshua ZeitzUPRU.S. History
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
