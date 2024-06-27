Bestselling romance author RaeAnne Thayne on Access Utah
Today our guest is northern Utah resident and bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne. She will publish her 75th book, "The December Market," later this year.
RaeAnne Thayne is a Utah State University alumna and before her literary career, she was an editor at the Herald Journal in Logan. She has received a career achievement award from Romantic Times for series romantic adventure, as well as a Pioneer of Romance award. Her books have been translated into 18 languages and sold in more than 50countries.