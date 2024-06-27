© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Bestselling romance author RaeAnne Thayne on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:10 AM MDT
A headshot of RaeAnne Thayne outside, smiling at the camera.
Amazon.com

Today our guest is northern Utah resident and bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne. She will publish her 75th book, "The December Market," later this year.

RaeAnne Thayne is a Utah State University alumna and before her literary career, she was an editor at the Herald Journal in Logan. She has received a career achievement award from Romantic Times for series romantic adventure, as well as a Pioneer of Romance award. Her books have been translated into 18 languages and sold in more than 50countries.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
