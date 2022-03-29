© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listener support powers UPR. Join with a gift today and have your donation doubled with a challenge match during Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
Extension_Main.jpg
Ask An Expert

Russia, Ukraine and the UPR Member Drive with Corey Flintoff on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT
ukraine-7055808_960_720.jpg
pixabay.com

Today it’s another Member Drive special edition of the program and our guest is former NPR Moscow Bureau Chief Corey Flintoff. We’ll talk about the war in Ukraine, the situation in Russia, and about reporting on war.

Corey Flintoff is a former NPR foreign correspondent whose assignments included Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. He was NPR Southeast Asia Bureau Chief and Moscow Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, he now lives in Maryland.

Tags

Ask An Expert Access utahUkraineRussiaMember DriveCorey Flintoff
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams