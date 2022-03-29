Russia, Ukraine and the UPR Member Drive with Corey Flintoff on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today it’s another Member Drive special edition of the program and our guest is former NPR Moscow Bureau Chief Corey Flintoff. We’ll talk about the war in Ukraine, the situation in Russia, and about reporting on war.

Corey Flintoff is a former NPR foreign correspondent whose assignments included Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. He was NPR Southeast Asia Bureau Chief and Moscow Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, he now lives in Maryland.