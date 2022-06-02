Outdoor recreation in Utah with Jordan Smith on Wednesday's Access Utah

Our guest for the hour today is Jordan Smith, Director of the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at Utah State University. His work uses social media analytics and geospatial technologies to develop an understanding of how outdoor recreation is changing across the American West. His goal is to provide natural resource professionals, elected officials, private industry, and the general public with a scientifically grounded understanding of how to best manage outdoor recreation. He recently presented at USU Research Landscapes .

Jordan Smith is Associate Professor in the Department of Environment and Society in the USU Quinney College of Natural Resources. He earned his Ph.D. in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management with minors in both Geospatial Information Systems and Sociology from NC State. He completed both his master’s and undergraduate degrees from Utah State University. Off-campus, he is an active road cyclist and triathlete.