Brighton shotgun confrontation and more on Behind the Headlines

A Utah skier allegedly took a shotgun butt to the ribs in a confrontation at Brighton. A Utah woman says she was touched inappropriately during a cosmetic procedure — the fourth to report the medical worker to police. And BYU-Idaho disinvites a music professor from speaking at a jazz festival after he aired his disbelief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Jessica Miller and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.