Behind the Headlines

Brighton shotgun confrontation and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST
Old Prospect Road, where a man threatened a snowboarder with a shotgun for allegedly entering his property near Brighton Ski Resort, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Old Prospect Road, where a man threatened a snowboarder with a shotgun for allegedly entering his property near Brighton Ski Resort, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

A Utah skier allegedly took a shotgun butt to the ribs in a confrontation at Brighton. A Utah woman says she was touched inappropriately during a cosmetic procedure — the fourth to report the medical worker to police. And BYU-Idaho disinvites a music professor from speaking at a jazz festival after he aired his disbelief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Jessica Miller and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
